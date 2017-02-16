THE WEEKND CALLS OUT JUSTIN BIEBERS POOR BEDROOM SKILLS WITH SELENA GOMEZ?!

The Weeknd seems to putting a dis down on Justin Bieber after releasing a track with the lyrics:

I think your girl, think your girl fell in love with me / She say my f–k and my tongue game a remedy / Oh yeah, yeah, I just hit a lick and I know you feelin’ some way / I just took that chick, and I know you feelin’ some way, oh yeah / She just want a n—- like me, you feelin’ some way, way, way, yeah.

The beef between The Weeknd and Justin Bieber go back now for a while, as many in the Bieber camp claim Justin is still in love with Selena. Then on top of that, when asked if Justin has listened to any of The Weeknd’s music… Justin replied “Hell no, I can’t listen to a Weeknd song, that shit is whack.”

There has been rumors of a Weeknd and Selena break up recently, however the break up has not happened as of yet.

Showbiz Spy is betting though that the couple does in fact end their relationship within the next 6 months, as we have insiders telling us that there is several issues surrounding the couples romance. Most notably trust/jealousy issues.

This is not the first report that Justin is lacking the bedroom arena, as several others have said he has “stamina issues”. Most girls we talk to though could give a shit, and would tap that ass in a second regardless.