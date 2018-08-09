Younes Bendjima can officially be named one of the dumbest males on the entire planet, after photo’s showed Kourtney Kardashian’s main squeeze, squeezing someone else.

We’re told days after that trip, Younes jetted off on another vacation without her and she says that’s where he cheated on her … so she dumped him. The bad blood between them was evident in mid-July when Younes shaded one of Kourtney’s booty pics.

Some sources are claiming that the couple only broke up due to distance issues… however we are going to bet that the man is a dog, plain and simple as he hooked up with another chick in less than 24hrs after the supposed “split”.