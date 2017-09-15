Brian Teefey who is Selena Gomez’s step father, has said that he can not describe in words his appreciation for the sacrifice that Selena’s best friend Francia Raisa made in saving his daughters life.

During an interview Brian became overcome with emotions, breaking down in tears on the spot.

Moving forward, Brian reveals we shouldn’t expect to hear too much from Francia about the procedure. He says she will “continue to respect Selena’s privacy.” However, it sounds like the duo will do an interview about the experience! “[Francia] will speak in detail alongside Selena sometime in the near future,” he revealed. We can’t wait to hear this amazing story about friendship and sacrifice first hand!

We love when Hollywood news comes out with a happy ending, as it is not that often!

Now watch this video and learn a little about the Lupus disease that effected Selena:

