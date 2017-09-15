Brian Teefey who is Selena Gomez’s step father, has said that he can not describe in words his appreciation for the sacrifice that Selena’s best friend Francia Raisa made in saving his daughters life.
During an interview Brian became overcome with emotions, breaking down in tears on the spot.
Moving forward, Brian reveals we shouldn’t expect to hear too much from Francia about the procedure. He says she will “continue to respect Selena’s privacy.” However, it sounds like the duo will do an interview about the experience! “[Francia] will speak in detail alongside Selena sometime in the near future,” he revealed. We can’t wait to hear this amazing story about friendship and sacrifice first hand!
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
We love when Hollywood news comes out with a happy ending, as it is not that often!
Now watch this video and learn a little about the Lupus disease that effected Selena: