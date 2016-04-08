BLAC CHYNA FULL SEX TAPE PORN VIDEO

Brand new Blac Chyna sex tape video rumors are circulating of the Urban modeling queen whose real name is Angela Renée White. Blac Chyna who became famous for her spread in Straight Stuntin’ Magazine, Black Men’s magazine and BFF with Amber Rose has been quick to diss the rumors, though says now she is totally up for selling the porn videos full and uncut she does have, possibly with Rob Kardashian. If you love big booties we are going to go out on a limb and say this one along with the Amber Rose leaked sex videos would be must see videos for sure.

There is two different tapes to talk about, with the first one is supposedly showing Black Chyna in a skimpy black outfit and starts out with her taking care of herself while Tyga is said to be filming the entire ordeal… After some time passes of Chyna doing her own thing I guess it became to much for Tyga as he put the camera down facing the couple and dove in to finish her off himself. There is a ton of Blac Chyna fans in the hip hop community and prison system (Straight Stuntin’ is one of the only “naughty” magazines approved by the DOJ). Anyways, the full porn video is said to be really good and that she damn near breaks Tyga in half. We personally have seen the video and can say that the faces and tattoos match perfectly. Either way the video is real good and the booty on the woman on the tapes is bootylicius for sure with plenty of bouncing in the videos. The other tapes out there that Blac has confirmed herself are with her now boyfriend Rob Kardashian, however they are holding on to them as a piggy bank. Break in case of being broke asses.

[UPDATE] – The tape that is making rounds is said to have been leaked by some of Tyga’s homies that had seen the sex video and had tried to shop it to a few select underground porn companies. Though as we all know by now… you need that permission by at least one participant to license a sex tape, unless you go offshore with it like we can with our contacts. There is also talk of… if you can believe it, a sex tape that has surfaced of Blac’s mother! We have looked into the video and it does appear to be the real deal, though not very appealing to say the least.

[UPDATE] – Tyga said he did not have s**t to do with any nude images or video from his phone getting leaked to the public and if he finds out the content is authentic “heads will roll”. Yikes, not really sure we would want to screw with Tyga… he seems like the kind of guy that would shoot you just for fun. Blac is also known to hang tight with two other big booty chicks we all know well Nicki Minaj and Amber Rose… who both had no comment on the most recent scandal of their friend Blac as they have had their own sex tape rumors to deal with lately themselves.

[UPDATE] – In a wierd turn of events, Blac’s mom has been busted in her own older large milf sex tapes from like 10 years ago. We have seen the tape and if you are into the whole older large milf type thing. You may want to check it out.

[UPDATE] – Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are now engaged to be married and in a recent interview, Chyna was asked if she plans on following Kim Kardashians cookbook for success. “I do not know why everyone is tripping we already have sex tapes together (Rob and Chyna). Will we make more, hell yes, we love filming ourselves having sex. With Rob getting fit now, he just can’t get enough. Is there a chance we may let the public watch them, sure, there is always a chance. This does not settle well with the family that was established after Kim K’s leaked video in 2007.

Bryan Rawls
Bryan here from the great city of Seattle, WA and you probably know me as the longtime owner of SexTape.com. I will be covering celebrity sex scandals in a sfw manor, as this has been my specialty for over 15 years. If you have any questions on any of my reporting or want to simply chat with me, please feel free to hit me up on any of my social media channels. I never bull shit, and always have at least 2 verified sources for my reporting. So before you ask me any dumb questions, read my articles and check my sources for authenticity.

  • Gilly Weed

    Blac Chyna having sex on tape is nothing new, she is a bit of a hood rat if you ask me. However, I would tap that big o’ hood rat booty any day of the week given the chance. Who is Chyna dating now since she and Tyga got divorced?

    • Ice Trucker

      Chyna is dating J’Leon Love who is a professional boxer. They have not had sex as of yet though because he is Muslim and it is Ramadan and right before that he would not have sex with her because he was getting ready for a fight. I bet when they do the deed, he is going to beat the pussy up! Please get that shit on tape. lol

  • bLaCk

    Man that is one fine ass black woman, I have been following her career since she started modeling back in the day. Blac Chyna is the shit, way better than Kim Kardashian or Amber Rose and their airbrushed asses.

    • Larry Da Perv

      Agreed, Black Chyna is the woman any man wants to fuck with then go home to your house pussy and think about Chyna the entire time. That booty just does not stop! Very sexy!!!!

  • Motley Fool

    Not usually into black chicks but damn how could you resist some Blac Chyna in your bed? This is one sex tape I am going to be more than happy to download!

  • Hail To The King

    Black Chyna screwing Tyga and Amber Rose banging Wiz and now they are getting thier own reality shows. Must be nice to fuck a celeb and then become a celeb yourself. Not bad for a couple strippers!

  • Man Beard

    Figures a couple ex stripper hoes that are known for nothing more than fucking hip hop moguls now have their own reality show. Ah America haha! ;0

  • Dubs

    Sexy Big BOOTY Blac, Robert has no idea how lucky he is. Little bastard.

  • Ginger

    Rob Kardashian and Angela White aka Blac Chyna just announced they are getting married. Next step, release another sex tape. Watch out Kim Kardashian Blac is the new Kardashian!

    • Green Ty

      Hahahaha her name is going to be Blac Kardashian….. How fitting for that family.

  • Jen_Low

    Looks like you guys were spot on again months ahead of anyone else. TMZ just did a story saying that the Blac Chyna and Tyga sex tapes are real. David, I am not sure how you always get your hands on these tapes before anyone, but you sir are awesome!

  • Dub_SacAttack

    Blac Chyna and the “leak” of her sex tapes with Tyga and Rob be like:

  • Eric_Phong

    Damn Chyna can suck a mean ass dick… did you guys watch the video? My god, dis girl looks like a pro!!!!!!

    • EGamer Freakazoid

      Blac gives a new meaning to “The Girl Can Suck Chrome Off A Hinge” HAHAHAHA That was awesome sauce.

  • WWIV

    Strippers always know how to fuck the best, they have so much practice. Blac and Amber both have great videos. This is a great fucking site!!!!

  • Swank Design

    they look fucking disgusting… like obese hippos

  • Norm

    Hahaha Rob Kardashian is leaking all of Blac’s nude photos and videos. That’s awesome!