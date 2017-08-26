Uh Oh! Seems like the one we have been all waiting for just happened.

Dakota Johnson was recently hacked, and now all her goods are available to us all! The hackers penetrated the Fifty Shades Of Grey star phone account to get the content that includes nude photos and some dirty video.

Now we have all seen Dakota nude before this is nothing new, as she was in the naughty film that was made from the books. However, now in the video we are able to see the goods up close and personal including some up close masturbation to peaks.

This comes off the news that we just reported about ‘The Fappening 3.0’ that leaked several hundred nude photos and videos from several celebrities across the world.

Some of the celebs hit again include Juno Temple, Nicole Scherzinger, Amanda Seyfried, Lucy Hale, Sarah Hyland, Kate Hudson, Rosario Dawson, Alison Brie, Rose McGowan, Suki Waterhouse and many more.

This is becoming a regular thing now, and as we said before by talking with security experts, it will only happen more and more as technology grows at every aspect of our lives.