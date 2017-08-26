DAKOTA JOHNSON FULL HACKED SEX TAPE PORN VIDEO LEAKED

Uh Oh! Seems like the one we have been all waiting for just happened.

Dakota Johnson was recently hacked, and now all her goods are available to us all! The hackers penetrated the Fifty Shades Of Grey star phone account to get the content that includes nude photos and some dirty video.

Now we have all seen Dakota nude before this is nothing new, as she was in the naughty film that was made from the books. However, now in the video we are able to see the goods up close and personal including some up close masturbation to peaks.

This comes off the news that we just reported about ‘The Fappening 3.0’ that leaked several hundred nude photos and videos from several celebrities across the world.

Some of the celebs hit again include Juno Temple, Nicole Scherzinger, Amanda Seyfried, Lucy Hale, Sarah Hyland, Kate Hudson, Rosario Dawson, Alison Brie, Rose McGowan, Suki Waterhouse and many more.

This is becoming a regular thing now, and as we said before by talking with security experts, it will only happen more and more as technology grows at every aspect of our lives.

Bryan Rawls
Bryan here from the great city of Seattle, WA and you probably know me as the longtime owner of SexTape.com. I will be covering celebrity sex scandals in a sfw manor, as this has been my specialty for over 15 years. If you have any questions on any of my reporting or want to simply chat with me, please feel free to hit me up on any of my social media channels. I never bull shit, and always have at least 2 verified sources for my reporting. So before you ask me any dumb questions, read my articles and check my sources for authenticity.

  • Bourne

    Well at least we can see the Fifty Shades Of Grey sex that we all wanted to see.

  • Golf God

    When will these celebrities learn that if you take nude pictures and make sex tapes via your mobile phone or any other recording device, the footage will sooner or later be seen by the world. Not sure if they are dumb, or just doing it on purpose. *cough* *cough* Kim Kardashian