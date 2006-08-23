Zahra Amir Ebrahimi is a popular Iranian soap opera star known for playing wise and morally upstanding characters however, now with the Zahra Amir Ebrahimi sex tape video she will go down in history as an un-masked nude video star.

With the leaking of the Zahra Amir Ebrahimi sex tape video she is Iran’s first ever porn star though she never ment to be as the videos where leaked without her knowledge putting not only her life in danger but the males life as well.The Iranian government can put people to death for sexual misbehavior and have been known to do so as sex before marriage is illegal in Iran so her boyfriend has fled the country over the videos so that he is not killed over the footage that was stolen.

We did not even try to contact Zahra’s reps as we do not want to die. LOL!

[UPDATE] – Zahra after being taken back to Iran has made the following statment: “I just want to tell my country’s people that I am alive. I am thinking about the strength of Iranian women and will defend the respect of the girls and women of my nation.” Jeez that is some scary s**t…