CONOR MCGREGOR SAYS ‘I WANT TO SEE KHLOE KARDASHIANS BIG FAT ASS FOR REAL’

It’s official Conor McGregor has come out and said that not only would he destroy Floyd Mayweather in a fight, he would destroy Khloe Kardashians booty in bed.

McGregor had an interview with GQ mag and when asked what his plans were while in LA/Hollywood, Conor then claimed to the huge surprise of the reporter: “Maybe I’ll search for Khloé’s [Kardashian] big fat ass. She’s been floating around Malibu. I don’t give a f*ck about them [the Kardashians]. I just like to see them in the flesh … just see what the big fat asses on them look like naked.” Conor was then asked if if he admired the Kardashian sisters, Conor then goes on: “Admire? Never. What’s the saying? Never put the p*ssy on a pedestal, my friend. I just want to see it. I want to see them, they are sexy no doubt.”

Conor goes on in the interview after talking about knocking boots with a Kardashian, how he would love to knock Floyd Mayweathers head off his body and finally shut everyone up about the fight, that as of yet is still just talk. UFC president Dana White has already given the go ahead for his golden boy to fight Floyd, however the Mayweather camp has still not committed.

All we know is that this would probably be the most watched fight in history, and in our opinion the rules should be simple ‘Fight Club’ rules: The first rule of Fight Club is: you do not talk about Fight Club. The second rule of Fight Club is: you DO NOT talk about Fight Club! Third rule of Fight Club: if someone yells “stop!”, goes limp, or taps out, the fight is over. Fourth rule: only two guys to a fight.