A Texas judge has ruled that stud running back for the Dallas Cowboys does not have to sit out any games, at least for now.

Ezekiel was told by the NFL that he was going to have to sit out for 6 games at a cost to the Dallas Cowboys starting running back of about $10M. However, due to several “gross errors” in his arbitration that has now been voided, and Ezekiel will be able to start this weekends first game of the season.

This all came to play after Elliot beat the crap out of his accuser Tiffany Thompson who was not present at the original NFL arbitration (a big no no)

The NFL will likely file an emergency motion challenging the court’s ruling. The chances the NFL winning are very slim, and this entire mess could be dragged out until after the season is over. Meaning the RB would not miss any 2017 games (Fantasy Football Fans Go Wild!)

We will update on what the NFL does in the next 24hrs.