In a weird twist of events, former stud TE for the New England Patriots Aaron Hernandez who was recently acquitted of a double murder, was found hanging dead in his maximum security male facility holding cell.

Guards found Hernandez, 27, unresponsive in his cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley just after 3 a.m., Department of Correction spokesman Christopher Fallon said in a statement. “He used a bed sheet that he attached to a cell window.”

“We are aware of the reports, but I don’t anticipate that we will be commenting today,” a Patriots spokesman told ESPN on Wednesday morning.

We got with criminal defense law firm Joseph, Hollander & Craft and are being told: “He still was going to be doing a life sentence for his previous conviction, and though he may have gotten out at some point, that much time is just to much for some to deal with. This type of thing actually happens more than you think.”