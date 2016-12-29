[UPDATED] – RONDA ROUSEY SAYS FU** THE CASH I AM IN IT TO WIN IT AGAINST AMANDA NUNES!

Ronda Rousey officially had her ass handed to her tonight in 48seconds with a KO from Amanda Nunes. The fight was not pretty and Ronda appeared to look a bit worried the entire time. Reports coming in are stating that this in fact will be the last fight Ronda will take part in. “She will officially retire after this fight” says a rep close to the fighter. Looks like the Rousey era has come to an end.

Ronda Rousey says she’s laser-focused on crushing Amanda Nunes on Friday at UFC 207… and doesn’t care about ANYTHING else in life at the moment… the money, the media or her image.

We got video from the UFC of Ronda talking about her mindset going into the fight, and she spells the whole thing out.

“I don’t care about how this pay-per-view does. I don’t care about how much money I make. I don’t care about interviews and I don’t care how I look,” Ronda said.

“All I care about is winning my belt back on Friday night and that’s it.”

This should be a real damn good fight…

In our humble opinion, we love Ronda but I believe something broke inside of her in the last fight, and that she lacks the hunger to turn back a motivated and determined champion like Amanda Nunes.

Were this the Rousey of 2015, I’d pick her to win by first-round submission.

However, times have changed. Nunes has improved considerably since then, and Rousey’s aura of invincibility has been ruined–in her own mind and in the thoughts of others.

Rousey will come out like a house on fire, but when Nunes thwarts her initial attempts to secure an early win via submission, the former champion will realize once and for all that she’s had it in this sport.

Rousey has also been dealing with her sex tape scandal, that her creepy ex-boyfriend leaked, so she has been having to deal with that on top of worrying about getting her arm broken.