Divorce and the NBA seem to go together like gravy and potatoes these days, as we have yet another one to add to the list.

At one time Baron Davis was a bit of a stud in the NBA. The now retired player picked up his boo Isabella Brewster-Davis sister of “Fast And Furious” star, Jordana Brewster in 2013, and hooked her into marriage in 2014, having 2 kids almost immediately.

There is rumors of cheating being caught by Isabella who as a fun fact dated smoking hot Bradley Cooper before getting hitched to Baron (shocker lol).

From our experience in the celeb biz and divorces, the fact that Isabella is asking for sole custody, alimony, child support and all legal fee’s paid. We have got to assume that Baron is probably at fault in this one.

We are also hearing rumors that there may be some interracial sex tapes involved in this entire ordeal, and we are looking at this one hard!

Hey we have an idea ladies, if you do not want to end up in divorce at a rate of over 93% don’t marry a professional athlete. However, if you are just looking for a ride that could pay off big, there is plenty of them out there, and you may have a shot… as long as you look like Isabella. lol