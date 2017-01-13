UFC DANA WHITE TELLS FLOYED MAYWEATHER IT’S TIME TO PUT UP OR SHUT UP

Looks as though UFC president Dana White has had enough of the trash talking by boxer Floyed Mayweather, and has now officially made an offer that could generate $50-100M for each fighter with sign on contract and ppv shares.

“I’ll tell you what Floyd, here’s a real offer and I’m the guy, I’m the guy that can actually make the offer and I’m actually making a real offer. We pay you $25 million, we’ll pay Conor $25 million and then we’ll talk about pay-per-view at a certain number. There’s a real offer,” White revealed.

White made a complete 180 with how he felt about his fighter fighting Mayweather due in part to what he said is “the amount of trash that comes out of that guys mouth, and needs to learn a lesson.”

Mayweather whos ego is still one of the most massive on the planet, stated that he was the bigger draw in the fight so he would receive the lion’s share of the profits up front, but White scoffed at that idea after the numbers the retired boxing champion returned for his last bout.

Mayweather pulled in just 300k ppv’s in his last bout with Manny Pacquiao, and McGregor has been consistently pulling in well over a million pay-per-view buys, including massive numbers for his last two bouts against Nate Diaz and Eddie Alvarez. “So, he needs to look at the real numbers and stfu with that noise.”

White goes on to say: “When you look at things like this, you have to take an educated guess at what you think the possible pay-per-view (would be),” White said. “I would be disappointed if a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather match didn’t do over 2 million, 2.3 to 2.5 million (pay-per-view buys). But then the upside could be who knows — maybe it could do what (the fight) with Manny Pacquiao did.”

Here is the full interview:

