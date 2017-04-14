Attention Star Wars fans!… Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and George Lucas made a surprise visit to the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando for a discussion of the historic film series, and its impact on their lives and on popular culture.

Ford began by poking fun at the technical language Lucas wrote in the historic movie scripts, noting how he would need multiple takes during filming. From there, the trio considered the impact of the films. “It’s made no difference in my life whatsoever,” Ford joked. The actor who portrayed Han Solo throughout the films first began working with Lucas during American Graffiti, the first of many lucrative, culture-shifting collaborations together.

Lucas goes on to say: “In American Graffiti, I could see that he was a real talent.”

Ford who had returned to being a master carpenter prior to his role in Star Wars claims: “I was working, making a living and happily, I still am. Thank you very much to my fans.”

