Hours ago the new Star Wars movie trailer hit for The Last Jedi, and put a huge load on YouTube’s servers to the point that at times the page would not load.

With the release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story having come and gone, fans of the franchise are now looking ahead to the future. The nearest thing in this galaxy far, far away is Star Wars: Episode VIII. With the release date closer than ever, Disney and Lucasfilm have finally done us all a favor, releasing this very first look at all the Star Wars 8 action.

We still have about eight months to wait until Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15th 2017, and we will surely be learning a lot more over the coming months, especially with Star Wars Celebration going on and D23 coming up soon.

