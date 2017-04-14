STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI MOVIE TRAILER BREAKS THE WEB!

Kim Kardashian ain’t got shit on the Star Wars franchise!

Hours ago the new Star Wars movie trailer hit for The Last Jedi, and put a huge load on YouTube’s servers to the point that at times the page would not load.

With the release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story having come and gone, fans of the franchise are now looking ahead to the future. The nearest thing in this galaxy far, far away is Star Wars: Episode VIII. With the release date closer than ever, Disney and Lucasfilm have finally done us all a favor, releasing this very first look at all the Star Wars 8 action.

We still have about eight months to wait until Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15th 2017, and we will surely be learning a lot more over the coming months, especially with Star Wars Celebration going on and D23 coming up soon.

First Look:

David Harris
David Harris

