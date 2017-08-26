If you thought that Taylor Swift’s new song “Look What You Made Me Do” was meant for Katy Perry, you are wrong. She is telling us that it was 100% meant for Kanye and Kim, and everyone should know why.

On Thursday night Taylor dropped her first single of the new ‘Reputation’ album and called out Kanye in the opening verse, where she sings “I don’t like your little games … don’t like your tilted stage.”

If you remember Taylor was devastated after the Kardashians recorded a phone call about the term “Bitch” (referring to Taylor) and then leaked it to the public, that she was ok with it.

Taylor has been dealing with Kanye’s “Shit” for a very long time, all starting with Kanye taking the mic from her at the awards show.

We are betting Kanye breaks out some of his own dis tracks in whatever album he decides to do next.

Here is her new track:

