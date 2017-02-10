THE WALKING DEAD SEASON 7+ FIRST EPISODE TITLED ‘ROCK IN THE ROAD’ PREVIEW

Last season of The Walking Dead was to many a complete bummer, however producers of this new season promise many twists and turns.

The Superbowl commercial was a huge hit, generating millions of discusions and excitement for the end of football, and back to business for Lucille! (pun intended)

Your Sundays belong to #TWD now. #TWDreturns on Feb 12 at 9|8c. A video posted by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:14pm PST

The biggest disappointment of last season was Rick being portrayed as Negans little bitch.

Now though, Rick will be trying to pull all the clans together to take on the entire “We are Negan” crew, a very dangerous task indeed. We have also been told that at some point this season “Rick will lose 1 more character this season that is extremely close to him, our Walking Dead world will be very devastated/upset”.

Spoiler Alert:

According to sources character Jesus will introduce Rick to the Kingdom. As the first meeting with King Ezekiel will be quite unsettling for the survivors, addressing Ezekiel as King Ezekiel, and all the little rituals around His Majesty, but of course Shiva’s appearance will be the highlight of the meeting. And here are some teasers about “Rock in the Road”: