Season 7 ended with Rick getting support for his uprising from the people of the Hilltop and the Kingdom, while being double-crossed by Jadis and the dirty little Scavengers. While the Alexandrians and their allies put up a good fight, Negan and a good number of Saviors were able to escape unharmed.

The upcoming season promises to be one hell of a bloody battle with tons of action packed walkers!

Robert Kirkman revealed at the latest Comic Con that the series is on the way to it’s ending, though he would not nail a date for the finale.

We have been told by insiders that in fact this next season will be very fast paced, and we will be losing some of the “most loved main characters”. They would not go into detail, as we all know the Walking Dead set and security is like Fort Knox.

Here is the latest trailer directly from the Comic Con

